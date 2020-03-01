Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 40,218 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,218 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Hillenbrand worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,848,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 399,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after buying an additional 158,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.29. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver bought 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $133,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

