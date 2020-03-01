Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Foods by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

