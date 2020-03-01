Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.