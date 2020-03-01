Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 51,835 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,835 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. Outfront Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

OUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

