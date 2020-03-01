Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 57,880 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,880 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Radius Health worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. State Street Corp increased its position in Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 766,410 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 36.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 902,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,354 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Radius Health Inc has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $910.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 76.73% and a negative return on equity of 11,021.52%. The company had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. Research analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

