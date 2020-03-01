Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $65.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.