Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 45.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 870,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $886.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

