Chiliz Market Cap Reaches $53.05 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $53.05 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,133,626 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.