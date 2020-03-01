China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 461,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

CBPO stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.16. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $119.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in China Biologic Products by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBPO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. China Biologic Products has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $92.67.

China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

