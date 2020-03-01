Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,574.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $639,936.00 and approximately $26,574.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.