ChronoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $23.71 Million (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ChronoCoin has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $719,120.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ChronoCoin has traded up 67.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ChronoCoin Profile

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,155,029,487 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

ChronoCoin Token Trading

ChronoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

