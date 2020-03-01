Chronologic (DAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $281.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Chronologic token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $188,669.00 and $281.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.02691256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00222581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00131428 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,230,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,062 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.