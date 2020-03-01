Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Cimpress worth $51,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth about $4,998,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. Cimpress NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Cimpress’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

