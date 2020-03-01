Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.24. 2,171,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.