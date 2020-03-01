Cindicator (CND) Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $10.53 million and $33,150.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, ABCC and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,892,618,754 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Binance, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

