Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,685,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 608,353 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 6.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $224,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

