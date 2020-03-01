Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 635,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 177,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 48,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

