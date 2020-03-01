Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,310,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

