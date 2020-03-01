Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 19,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,011,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701,326. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

