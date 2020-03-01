Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of Citizens Financial Group worth $35,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.69 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

