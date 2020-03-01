Civic Trading Down 17.6% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, ABCC and Binance. Civic has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and $3.73 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02634371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00218935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Gate.io, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, Radar Relay, ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui, Kucoin, COSS, Upbit, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

