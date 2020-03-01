Civitas (CIV) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $120,943.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00342038 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007731 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000454 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,449,838 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

