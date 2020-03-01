Clams Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Clams has traded 81.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a market cap of $2.69 million and $39.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00007897 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bitsane.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00019183 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,639,911 coins and its circulating supply is 4,013,825 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

