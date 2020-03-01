Claymore (CLM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Claymore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

