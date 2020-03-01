ClearPoll (POLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $175,362.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a market cap of $175,362.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.