Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -210.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 347,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 174,069 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

