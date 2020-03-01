CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Cap of $924,794.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $924,794.00 and $21,819.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004109 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,408,918 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Mercatox, Bitbns, YoBit, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

