Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 9,380,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 956,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $159.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.