CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCNE. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CNB Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 13,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

