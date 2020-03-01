Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,716 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Cogent Communications worth $97,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,107. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 336.84%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

