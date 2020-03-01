Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 1,992.89% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 515.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 96,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

