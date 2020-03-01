CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.56 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $12.42 million and $2.56 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.96 or 0.02608013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00227603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00134173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,172,486 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

