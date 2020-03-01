Coinlancer (CL) Trading 76.1% Lower This Week

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $83,892.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 76.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00482783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.75 or 0.06363164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

CL is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinlancer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

