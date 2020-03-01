Color Platform (CLR) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $13,648.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

