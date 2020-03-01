ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $1,814.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,881,172,472 coins and its circulating supply is 11,840,130,645 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

