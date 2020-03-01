ColossusXT (COLX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 5% lower against the dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $1,799.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,882,243,485 coins and its circulating supply is 11,841,201,658 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

