Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts recently commented on COLB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

COLB stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 557,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,709. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

