Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 420.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.30 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $79.64 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

