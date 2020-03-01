Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report $198.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $199.10 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $216.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $818.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.68 million to $818.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $815.05 million, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $829.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $102,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 25,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

