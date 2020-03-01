Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,583 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $40.43. 62,056,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,217,010. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

