Comerica Bank Acquires 67,313 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,313 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

NKTR opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $40.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

