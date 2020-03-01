Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,645,000 after purchasing an additional 118,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 224,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $141.97 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,617.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,089 shares of company stock worth $4,810,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.