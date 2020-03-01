Comerica Bank Buys 10,866 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 399,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 245,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,950 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,995,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,240. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

