Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,086,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Oil by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,934,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 218,312 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $8.28 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

