Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,428 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,062,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 193,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 101,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

