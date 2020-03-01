Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.79. Progress Software Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

