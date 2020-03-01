Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKI opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

