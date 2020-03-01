Comerica Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $119.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.