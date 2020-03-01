Comerica Bank Has $2 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $120.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $120.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

