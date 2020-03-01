Comerica Bank Purchases 15,258 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 881,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 6,100 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $203,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

